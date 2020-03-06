Forsta AP Fonden Has $42.63 Million Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687,358 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 85,600 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises 2.1% of Forsta AP Fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Forsta AP Fonden owned approximately 0.13% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $42,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $3,845,647.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 402,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,864,751.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $46,066.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,305.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,902 shares of company stock valued at $14,633,923 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTSH stock opened at $59.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.59. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $56.73 and a 12-month high of $74.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wolfe Research cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.78.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

