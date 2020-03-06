Forsta AP Fonden Has $5.89 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,435,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,816,902,000 after buying an additional 1,444,840 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,133,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,398,000 after buying an additional 716,835 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,490,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,094,000 after buying an additional 182,061 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,216,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,695,000 after buying an additional 17,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,381,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,185,000 after acquiring an additional 45,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XEL. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.07.

NYSE:XEL opened at $69.25 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $72.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.22.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

