Forsta AP Fonden Has $6.01 Million Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 75.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 77,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,959,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.6% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.4% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,041.8% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 43,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,059,000 after buying an additional 39,392 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.40.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,465 shares of company stock valued at $13,095,996. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $276.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.15. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $186.92 and a 12-month high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.