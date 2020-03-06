Forsta AP Fonden Has $6.16 Million Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $6,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 86.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $50.13. The firm has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average of $45.23.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.67%.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.