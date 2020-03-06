Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $6,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,876,000 after buying an additional 18,040 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,623,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,826,000 after purchasing an additional 332,796 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in DTE Energy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 243,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,387,000 after purchasing an additional 17,522 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

In other DTE Energy news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $242,892.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,616,647.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE opened at $116.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.77. DTE Energy Co has a 52-week low of $110.20 and a 52-week high of $135.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.68.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.013 per share. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

