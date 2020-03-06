Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 26,999 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 2.9% of Forsta AP Fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Accenture were worth $58,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.61.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total value of $740,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $182.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.87. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $160.50 and a 12 month high of $216.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

