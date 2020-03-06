Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 45,700 Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares during the quarter. Hess accounts for about 1.7% of Forsta AP Fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Forsta AP Fonden owned 0.16% of Hess worth $33,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hess by 410.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hess by 625.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Hess by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Hess by 476.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HES shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Hess in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Howard Weil began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.23.

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $292,437.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,174.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 226,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $13,079,636.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,570,572 shares in the company, valued at $90,716,238.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 342,404 shares of company stock worth $20,407,635. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

HES opened at $54.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Hess Corp. has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $74.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.66 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.02.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.