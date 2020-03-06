Forsta AP Fonden Raises Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Equinix were worth $8,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,032,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 219,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,093,000 after acquiring an additional 151,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,473,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,003,674,000 after acquiring an additional 144,231 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $67,072,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 16.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 759,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,201,000 after acquiring an additional 107,692 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQIX. ValuEngine upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $742.00 target price (up previously from $625.00) on shares of Equinix in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.53.

EQIX stock opened at $616.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $611.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $575.38. The company has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Equinix Inc has a 12 month low of $421.19 and a 12 month high of $657.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.92, for a total transaction of $1,077,423.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,818,719.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.35, for a total value of $1,094,270.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,280 shares of company stock worth $17,559,127 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

