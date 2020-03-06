Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $6,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNT. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 55.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays upgraded Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $57.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.05 and its 200 day moving average is $54.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

