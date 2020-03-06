Forsta AP Fonden Sells 71,100 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 875,928 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 71,100 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 2.0% of Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Comcast were worth $39,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in Comcast by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $40.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.66 and a 200 day moving average of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $193.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.89 and a 52 week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s payout ratio is 26.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

