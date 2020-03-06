Forsta AP Fonden Sells 84,000 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 84,000 shares during the period. Celanese makes up about 2.0% of Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Forsta AP Fonden owned about 0.26% of Celanese worth $39,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,891,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $958,494,000 after purchasing an additional 54,291 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 23.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,089,000 after buying an additional 61,141 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 20.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Celanese from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Celanese from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Celanese from $133.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.71.

NYSE:CE opened at $94.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $88.07 and a one year high of $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.73.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). Celanese had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

