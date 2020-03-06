FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) will report $1.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. FS Bancorp posted earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.27). FS Bancorp had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.15 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $166,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $360,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph P. Zavaglia sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,627. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,146 shares of company stock valued at $469,124. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 112,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSBW traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $45.84. 14,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,316. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $45.48 and a 12 month high of $64.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $216.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 16.34%.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

