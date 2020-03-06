FTX Token (FTT) Price Up 11.8% Over Last 7 Days

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $264.64 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. One FTX Token token can currently be bought for about $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001528 BTC.

FTX Token Token Profile

FTT is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 347,230,361 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,358,025 tokens. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx.

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

