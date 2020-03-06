GAPS Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.80 Million (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last week, GAPS has traded 5% higher against the dollar. GAPS has a market capitalization of $64.24 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAPS token can currently be purchased for $6.42 or 0.00070427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GAPS Profile

GAPS (CRYPTO:GAP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin. GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main.

Buying and Selling GAPS

GAPS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

