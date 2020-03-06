GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) to post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for GasLog’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. GasLog posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GasLog.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $182.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.33 million. GasLog had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%.

GLOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of GasLog to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of GasLog from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GasLog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,949,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in GasLog by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 101,169 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in GasLog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in GasLog by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 481,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 117,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of GasLog during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLOG stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $429.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.03. GasLog has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $18.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.90%.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

