GINcoin Price Reaches $0.0126 on Exchanges (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last week, GINcoin has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One GINcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. GINcoin has a market capitalization of $101,370.00 and $817.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,124.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.64 or 0.02539328 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.79 or 0.03724856 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00683388 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.36 or 0.00760371 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010568 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00089976 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00028274 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00576237 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

GINcoin Profile

GINcoin (CRYPTO:GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto.

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

