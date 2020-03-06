Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21,238 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Globant worth $27,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $121.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Globant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Globant from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Globant from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.70.

GLOB opened at $117.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.22 and a beta of 0.84. Globant SA has a 1-year low of $67.60 and a 1-year high of $141.67.

Globant Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

