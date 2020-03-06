Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) to post ($0.49) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Gogo reported earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.93). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gogo.

Get Gogo alerts:

GOGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gogo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 10.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Gogo by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Gogo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after buying an additional 16,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 3rd quarter worth $437,000. 59.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOGO stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.18. Gogo has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $7.23.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gogo (GOGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.