Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) to report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Golar LNG Partners reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Golar LNG Partners.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GMLP. BidaskClub lowered Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Golar LNG Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Golar LNG Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 418,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 17,006 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,218 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GMLP opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.63. The firm has a market cap of $291.07 million, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26. Golar LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $13.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.4042 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 40.02%. This is a positive change from Golar LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Golar LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

