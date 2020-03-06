GoldCoin Trading Down 43.3% This Week (GLC)

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 6th. One GoldCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, GoldCoin has traded 43.3% lower against the dollar. GoldCoin has a total market cap of $262,214.00 and approximately $62.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00683388 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010568 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007518 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000308 BTC.

GoldCoin Coin Profile

GoldCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The official message board for GoldCoin is www.goldcointalk.org. The official website for GoldCoin is www.goldcoin.org. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoldCoin Coin Trading

GoldCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

