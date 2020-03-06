GoldMint (MNTP) Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. In the last seven days, GoldMint has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One GoldMint coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001400 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, IDEX and Bancor Network. GoldMint has a total market cap of $244,186.00 and approximately $3,807.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoldMint Profile

GoldMint’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bancor Network, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

