GVC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

GVC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

GMVHF traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.02. 1,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373. GVC has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $12.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average is $10.45.

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

