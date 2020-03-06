H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Barrington Research

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Barrington Research from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on H & R Block from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on H & R Block in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on H & R Block from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of H & R Block in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get H & R Block alerts:

HRB stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.77. 3,118,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,816,575. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.87. H & R Block has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $29.62.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $519.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.12 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 332.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that H & R Block will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,367,110,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in H & R Block by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,013,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,659,000 after buying an additional 1,566,660 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in H & R Block by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,505,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,657,000 after buying an additional 3,645,697 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,826,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,327,000 after acquiring an additional 569,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,085,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,768 shares during the last quarter.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.