Hacken One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,708.00 (HKN)

Hacken (CURRENCY:HKN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 6th. During the last week, Hacken has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. One Hacken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001872 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Kuna, YoBit and Kucoin. Hacken has a total market capitalization of $937,380.00 and approximately $1,708.00 worth of Hacken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hacken alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Hacken Profile

Hacken (HKN) is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Hacken’s total supply is 5,488,560 tokens. Hacken’s official website is hacken.io. Hacken’s official Twitter account is @Hacken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hacken is /r/hacken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hacken is steemit.com/@hacken.

Buying and Selling Hacken

Hacken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, Kucoin, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hacken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hacken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hacken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hacken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.