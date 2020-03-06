Harmony Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.39 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Harmony token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX. Harmony has a market cap of $4.75 million and $13.39 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 16.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a token. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 923,085,014 tokens. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one.

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

