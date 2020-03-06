HarmonyCoin Price Tops $0.0003 (HMC)

HarmonyCoin (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 6th. One HarmonyCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. HarmonyCoin has a market cap of $154.00 and $101.00 worth of HarmonyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HarmonyCoin has traded 51.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HarmonyCoin Coin Profile

HarmonyCoin launched on January 1st, 2018. HarmonyCoin’s total supply is 33,565,561,235 coins and its circulating supply is 561,235 coins. HarmonyCoin’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity. HarmonyCoin’s official website is www.hmc21.co.

Buying and Selling HarmonyCoin

HarmonyCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HarmonyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HarmonyCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HarmonyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

