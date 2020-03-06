Head to Head Comparison: LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) vs. AT&T (OTCMKTS:T)

LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) and AT&T (NYSE:T) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get LICT alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for LICT and AT&T, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LICT 0 0 0 0 N/A AT&T 1 10 9 0 2.40

AT&T has a consensus price target of $40.03, indicating a potential upside of 8.10%. Given AT&T’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AT&T is more favorable than LICT.

Profitability

This table compares LICT and AT&T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LICT 22.35% N/A N/A AT&T 7.67% 13.37% 4.78%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of LICT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of AT&T shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of LICT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of AT&T shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

LICT has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AT&T has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LICT and AT&T’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LICT $118.38 million 3.13 $26.74 million N/A N/A AT&T $181.19 billion 1.47 $13.90 billion $3.57 10.37

AT&T has higher revenue and earnings than LICT.

Summary

AT&T beats LICT on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

LICT Company Profile

LICT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and voice services to residential, commercial, and governmental customers. The company offers high speed broadband services, including Internet access through copper-based digital subscriber lines (DSL), fiber optic facilities, fixed wireless, and cable modems; video services through traditional cable television services and Internet protocol television services; voice over Internet protocol; wireless communications; and other related telecommunications services. It operates in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, and Wisconsin. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total of 33,661 voice lines, including access and competitive local exchange carrier (CLEC); 4,358 miles of fiber optic cable; 11,702 miles of copper cable; and 605 miles of coaxial cable. The company was formerly known as Lynch Interactive Corporation and changed its name to LICT Corporation in March 2007. LICT Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Rye, New York.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc. provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers. This segment also sells handsets, wirelessly enabled computers, and wireless data cards manufactured by various suppliers for use with company's voice and data services, as well as various accessories, such as carrying cases and hands-free devices through the company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores. The WarnerMedia segment primarily produces, distributes, and licenses television programming and feature films; distributes home entertainment products in physical and digital formats; and produces and distributes mobile and console games, and consumer products, as well as offers brand licensing services. It also operates cable networks, multichannel premium pay television, and over-the-top services; and digital media properties. The Latin America segment offers video entertainment and audio programming services under the DIRECTV and SKY brands primarily to residential customers; pay-TV services, including HD sports video content; and postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the AT&T and Unefon brands, as well as sells various handsets through company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores. The Xandr segment provides digital advertising services. The company was formerly known as SBC Communications Inc. and changed its name to AT&T Inc. in November 2005. AT&T Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for LICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.