Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hershey by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Hershey by 1.0% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

HSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.19.

HSY opened at $159.00 on Friday. Hershey Co has a twelve month low of $108.95 and a twelve month high of $162.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.46. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.11.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $450,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $53,973.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,604 shares of company stock valued at $3,318,947. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.