Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) CFO Sean Douglas Acquires 2,800 Shares

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) CFO Sean Douglas bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.87 per share, with a total value of $50,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,421.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Sean Douglas acquired 2,700 shares of Huntsman stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $50,976.00.

NYSE HUN traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.87. 3,053,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,213,173. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.26.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 612,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,802,000 after acquiring an additional 110,551 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,016,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,916,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,293,000 after purchasing an additional 845,098 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,790,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,587,000 after purchasing an additional 210,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.21 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.48.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

