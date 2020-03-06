Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) VP Purchases $53,970.00 in Stock

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) VP David M. Stryker bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $53,970.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 226,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,106.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HUN traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,053,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,173. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.26.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUN. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.21 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Huntsman by 547.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

