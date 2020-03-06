Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.89% of Huron Consulting Group worth $13,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HURN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 18,839 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HURN shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $52,212.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $56.58 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $44.78 and a 1-year high of $70.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.17.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.15. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $232.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

