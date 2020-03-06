Hush Reaches Market Cap of $570,318.00 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Hush has a market capitalization of $570,318.00 and approximately $244.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hush has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Hush coin can now be bought for about $0.0670 or 0.00000734 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinroom, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hush

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 8,516,018 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hush’s official website is myhush.org. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

