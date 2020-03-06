Hydro Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $1.77 Million (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Bgogo, Ethfinex and DDEX. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and $9,376.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol.

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, DDEX, Bgogo, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

