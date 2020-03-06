i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Purchased by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,303 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.33% of i3 Verticals worth $18,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,293,000 after purchasing an additional 110,300 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 234.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 51,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IIIV shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.60.

NASDAQ IIIV opened at $26.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.14 million, a P/E ratio of -83.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. i3 Verticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $41.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.05 million. i3 Verticals’s revenue was down 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that i3 Verticals Inc will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David Scott Meriwether sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $83,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

