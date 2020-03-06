Ignition (IC) Achieves Market Cap of $82,822.00

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last week, Ignition has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One Ignition coin can now be bought for about $0.0653 or 0.00000716 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Ignition has a market capitalization of $82,822.00 and $35.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,281,132 coins and its circulating supply is 1,267,959 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

