ImageCoin Price Down 2.7% This Week (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $650,257.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0986 or 0.00001083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005899 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001494 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 18,706,741 coins and its circulating supply is 17,706,743 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.