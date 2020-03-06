Insider Buying: Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) CEO Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) CEO Christopher J. Benjamin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,797.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE ALEX traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.10. The stock had a trading volume of 817,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,464. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 1 year low of $16.68 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -33.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALEX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter worth $21,270,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 19,748.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 812,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,036,000 after purchasing an additional 808,704 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 902,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,926,000 after purchasing an additional 368,910 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 671,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after purchasing an additional 304,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,682,000 after purchasing an additional 276,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALEX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

