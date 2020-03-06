Insider Buying: Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Director Acquires 1,370 Shares of Stock

Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Director Francisco J. Sanchez acquired 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $50,621.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,471.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ADM stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.64. 4,051,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,218,648. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12 month low of $35.78 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.63. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

