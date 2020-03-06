Insider Buying: Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) SVP Purchases 8,400 Shares of Stock

Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) SVP Jason Ingersoll purchased 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $49,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 149,583 shares in the company, valued at $888,523.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AROC traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,738,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 2.64. Archrock Inc has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Archrock’s payout ratio is presently 92.06%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Archrock from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Archrock by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,991,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,511,000 after buying an additional 841,994 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Archrock by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,339,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,572,000 after purchasing an additional 313,116 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Archrock by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,430,689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,404,000 after purchasing an additional 311,927 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter worth about $21,746,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Archrock by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,505,816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,119,000 after purchasing an additional 41,896 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

