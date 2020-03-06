Insider Buying: Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Director Scott G. Toothaker purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $101,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,935.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $20.36. 29,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,033. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52 week low of $19.47 and a 52 week high of $27.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, time deposits, and checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

