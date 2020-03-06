Insider Buying: Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) CEO Purchases 7,498 Shares of Stock

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach purchased 7,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $40,564.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,024.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAKT traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.13. 147,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.51. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $247.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Daktronics had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $127.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Daktronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

