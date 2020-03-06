Insider Buying: Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) Director Paul A. Gould purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $150,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,249.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of LILA stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $14.81. The stock had a trading volume of 306,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.91 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average is $17.76. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a 52-week low of $13.99 and a 52-week high of $21.90.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $974.60 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 214.7% in the 4th quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 441.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 14,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LILA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

