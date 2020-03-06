Insider Buying: Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Director Edward W. Rabin bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $61,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,130.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,415,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,449. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average of $15.66. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.67.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 376.67% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $980.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SBH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 951.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 17.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 964.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

