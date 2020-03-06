Insider Buying: Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Director Purchases 700 Shares of Stock

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Director Brandon B. Boze purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TRN traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.25. 1,647,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.26. Trinity Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $24.64. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.76.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $850.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Trinity Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth $3,876,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

