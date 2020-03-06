Insider Buying: ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Director Purchases 3,500 Shares of Stock

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Director Nicole Seligman acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $75,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,604.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $21.57. 14,431,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,955,485. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.63. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $53.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.43). ViacomCBS had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $47.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.59.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

