Insider Buying: WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) Director Buys 3,700 Shares of Stock

WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) Director G Stacy Smith acquired 3,700 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $51,245.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,245. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,008. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.83. The firm has a market cap of $284.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.62. WhiteHorse Finance Inc has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 45.98% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Equities analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WHF shares. National Securities cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 472,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after buying an additional 156,542 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 217.9% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC now owns 110,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 75,455 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $988,000. AXA bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $723,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $680,000. 20.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

