Insider Selling: Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $37,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,698.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Atkore International Group stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.57. 597,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.65. Atkore International Group Inc has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $43.50. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.69.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $447.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.80 million. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 67.84% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Atkore International Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Atkore International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Atkore International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Atkore International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atkore International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

