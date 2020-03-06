Insider Selling: Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.28. 566,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,457. Cara Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $27.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average of $19.20.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 534.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The business had revenue of $4.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics Inc will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CARA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $14,075,511,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,053,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Chescapmanager LLC increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 1,299,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,938,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 999,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,105,000 after buying an additional 73,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,706,000 after buying an additional 15,185 shares in the last quarter.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

