Insider Selling: Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) Director Sells 1,796 Shares of Stock

Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) Director C Scott Gibson sold 1,796 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $121,840.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NWN stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.21. 206,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,209. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $77.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.02.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.12 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 87.21%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NWN. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Northwest Natural to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 893,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter worth $2,948,000. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.