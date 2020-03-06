Insider Selling: Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 958,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,767.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Sharps Compliance stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $5.77. 371,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,359. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.94 million, a PE ratio of 96.18, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of -0.34.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $14.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sharps Compliance by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 48,199 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance during the third quarter worth $872,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance during the fourth quarter worth $581,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 576,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 91,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SMED shares. TheStreet raised Sharps Compliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sharps Compliance has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.20.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

